Billionaire Businessman, Nasiru Haladu Danu’s High-wired Connections

Billionaire businessman, Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu, is one of the top players in the oil and gas sector in the country.

The Dan Amana Dutse of the Dutse Emirate in Jigawa State is said to be influential and highly connected.

No wonder, his wedding to pretty Amne Kam Salem in December 2017 in Abuja was graced by the crème of the society. That was not the first time he had been honoured by a large number of eminent personality in the country.

Earlier in 2017, he had made headlines when he was turbaned as the Dan Amana Dutse, as several dignitaries witnessed the beautiful ceremony.

At both events, the revered monarch, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, reportedly stood out and was very active. Those in the know said their friendship had stood the test of time.

The Ooni of Ife, it was gathered, spent three days to felicitate with the young, affable, and detribalized billionaire.

Danu, as a successful businessman, has built relationships and network with other powerful Nigerians from every part of the country including President Muhammadu Buhari.

He has been in business for more than a decade and has made a success of his endeavour.

Recently, his flagship company, Casiva, which is also into security, civil and mechanical construction, supply and procurement, was listed among the 15 consortia/companies awarded the 2019/2020 contracts for the exchange of crude oil for imported petroleum products by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

Soon after he was awarded the contract, some critics went to town with insinuation that he made the great leap owing to his closeness to President Buhari.

But those close to Danu, a chieftain of the ruling APC, pooh-poohed the claim by his critics, saying Danu ensured his company participated in all the bidding processes, which made it possible for the NNPC to award the company the DSDP contract out of over 130 companies that bid.

In 2016, Danu’s company was awarded contract for the provision of pipeline security and maintenance services along Kaduna-Kano and Zaria-Gusau segments. It was learnt that rather than wait to be mobilized as many others used to do, the businessman mobilised equipment and staff to commence work and was at the locations for over a year before NNPC paid his company. This, it was learnt, actually worked for Danu, who obviously was rewarded for his integrity, trustworthiness and sense of dedication.