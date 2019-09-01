BBNaija Update: An Unpredictable Eviction Night for Esther, Sir Dee

By Vanessa Obioha

Majority of fans of the 2019 Big Brother Naija predicted that Esther would leave the reality show tonight. The signs had been there that she was not really a strong contender in the game, though she was the first female housemate to win the Head of House title, and wore the crown twice. Yet, her feats were not convincing enough for fans to keep her in the house. Perhaps, her initial rejection of Frodd’s amorous advances led to her eviction. Whatever reasons fans had for kicking her out of the game, the young lawyer is eager to start a new career in Nollywood and maybe give her heart to either Frodd or Nelson, her initial love interest in the house before he was evicted.

But what fans didn’t anticipate was Sir Dee’s eviction. With newcomers Cindy and Venita nominated for possible evictions, the permutation was that one of them would leave the house. It was unfortunately Sir Dee, the banker who grew up in Kaduna that was evicted. His eviction caught most of the housemates by surprise. Cindy thanked her heavens for being saved again while Diane broke down. It was an emotional night seeing two of her friends leave the house.

On stage, Sir Dee was greeted with chants and screams. The audience was apparently moved by his sudden eviction. However, the young banker was very brave about his situation and gave some blunt revelations. First, he described Tacha as fiery and then called Frodd a big test. He also baffled fans when he mentioned that Mike too was a challenge because of his joviality which usually masked his mischievous nature.

Tonight’s eviction gives credibility to Omashola’s words when Biggie changed the nomination process to a team effort . An excited Omashola had told Biggie then that the new rules will reveal who the real contenders are. Also, it showed the strength of the fanbase of the new housemates in the house.

Now that only 12 housemates are left in the house, things are surely going to get more spicy in the coming weeks of the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.