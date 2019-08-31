Views Channel Lands New Partnership with Airtel  

Speaking on the partnership with Views Channel, Ibiyinka Dada, Digital Media Manager, Airtel Nigeria said, “We decided to partner with Views Channel because they have innovative and groundbreaking content, which runs in line with the goals of Airtel Nigeria. We have decided to take the leap with the channel to reach out to Millennials and Generation Z via pop culture valid content and series”
For Maxima Media Group, owner of Views Channel, the partnership is a testimony of its innovative ideas. The Managing Director, Femi Ogundoros said “We are very excited about this partnership, having one of the most innovative companies in Africa behind us. It says a lot about what our brand stands for and means we are aware as a society of the need for Millennials and Generation z to have content curated directly for their needs. Airtel coming on board provides a strong base of support for this goal; although we’ve had other notable brands support Views Channel, this sponsorship deal is on a larger scale and we are so proud to announce it to the world.”
Views Channel launched in August of 2018 and since then has been at the forefront of Millennial and Generation Z driven content. It is driven by the goal of reaching young people at every point of contact from digital to physical contact. Based in Lagos, Nigeria, the channel is currently broadcasts from Channel 108 on StarTimes on a 24-hour operational basis, running with a goal of emerging as one of the top 3 channels on StarTimes in 2019.