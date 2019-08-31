Views Channel Lands New Partnership with Airtel  

By Vanessa Obioha

The second largest telecommunications company in Nigeria, Airtel has partnered with Views Channel for the production of premium content targeted at youths.

The deal is coming few weeks after the youth oriented channel on StarTimes platform, marked its first anniversary.

Under the new partnership, Views Channel will produce more youth-oriented contents, particularly targeted at millenials and Generation Z, with the backing of the telecommunication company. This means that programmes such as ‘The Condo’, ‘Allisson’s Stand’, ‘Down on Twitter’ and ‘Lyrical Play’ will be sponsored by Airtel. These shows define the goals of Views Channel as an innovative platform that speaks the language of the Millennial and Generation z, no matter their tribe or tongue.

Airtel wishes to reach out to Millennials and Generation z through this platform primarily and establish its dominance as “the smartphone network”, seeing as Mobile and Web content consumption is synonymous with Millennials and Gen- Zeds.

The telecommunication company has been at the forefront of creative output and produces memorable and story-driven commercials to stimulate the minds of the populace and establish its role in the sector as creative and content-driven.