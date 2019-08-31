Power Outage in Kano, 3 States   

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has said there would be a power outage in some parts of Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi and Niger Republic today. According to a press statement signed by the Assistant General Manager of TCN, Mr. Muhammad Kamal Bello and issued to reporters in Kano.

The statement said the power outage would last for nine hours between 8.00am -5.00pm to enable TCN engineers install 330KV Shunt reactor Circuit breaker at Kumbotso Transmission. It added that, during the period of the outage, Gazaoua (International Line), Katsina, Azare, Dan’Agundi, Dakata, and Tamburawa, Hadejia, Dutse, Kumbotso, and Kankia would be affected. The statement said the effort was geared toward improved power supply.