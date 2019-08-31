 N1.5b Supplementary Budget  

The Keana Local Government Legislative Council in Nasarawa State yesterday passed the N1.5 billion supplementary budget recently laid before the legislators by the chairman, Adamu Adi Giza. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer of the local council, Jibrin Isa Musa, and made available to THISDAY in Lafia, even as the statement added that the supplementary budget passed captured both capital and recurrent expenditures of the council for 2019.

The statement quoted the speaker of the council’s legislative body, Bitrus Adefu Oyiwuse, as saying that “the supplementary budget was passed according to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to enable execution of some capital projects in the council area.” The statement highlighted capital projects earmarked for execution in the budget to include electrification of Giza and Kadarko towns, construction of Osana, Osoku and Osewema palaces. Other projects, include construction of township roads at Aloshi and Kadarko, renovation of the Keana Local Government and the Giza Development Area secretariats, as well as construction of culverts and drainages across the Local Government.