ICT Firm Moves to Raise Market Share

Information Communication Technology company, Konica Minolta, has intensified efforts to improve its market share across all product categories in the Nigerian market.

This is as the firm unveiled new models of printer, bizhub i-Series, an update in its office print technology .

The latest move was inspired by the company’s continuing ambition to create value for its customers as well as enable them fathom out the dynamics of multifunctional printers.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director/CEO Skysat, Izzat Debs, stated that the new series boast innovative features that have proven to enhance printing outcome. He added the new model was a product of constant research and development in the interest of customers.

“The launch of the bizhub i-Series is an exciting milestone in the evolution of our MFP strategy technologies. By listening to our customers and end-users, and building on our previous office printing solutions, Konica Minolta has addressed the need of evolving workplace.”

“The smart device technology enhances office connectivity while preparing it to be future-ready. From operational improvements to digital transformation, the i-Series streamlines business processes by powering new opportunities for productivity and innovation”, he said.

Emphasising the uniqueness of the new printing technology, Executive Director of Skysat, Remzy Debs, informed that it parades three outstanding selling points of simplicity, security and smartness,all of which make it suitable for the Nigerian market.

“By choosing any of the new series, businesses can be sure of getting values as much as improved print quality, improved paper handling, improved inter connectivity and connectivity, longer consumable life,cheaper print cost and improved remote services, where machines can be diagnosed from any part of the world,” he said.

Business Support Manager, Distributor Sales Good for Konica Minolta, Ugur Bozat, added that the new series would mount up its market share across product categories.

“Nigeria is one of the growing markets for ICT products globally. Asides, the market potential, we are also fortunate to have a good business partner, which is Skysat, its efficiency is proven in our growing market share. We are quite optimistic that the I series launch would expand our footprint further in the office market.”