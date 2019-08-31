Gunmen Allegedly Kidnap Action Alliance National Chairman, Lawmaker

Udora Orizu in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna



The National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Mr. Kenneth Udeze, has allegedly been kidnapped by gunmen in Abuja.

Also, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo, representing Zaria state constituency has been abducted along the Kaduna – Zaria Road in the early hours of yesterday at Farakwai Village along the Zaria Expressway.

Udeze, according to his wife Genevieve was kidnapped Friday morning outside a Zenith Bank branch in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja.

Mrs. Udeze said her husband woke up yesterday morning and found several text messages indicating heavy withdrawals from his bank accounts that were not authorised.

“After suspecting his account had been hacked, he rushed to the bank to find out what happened. He was with his driver when he was kidnapped outside the Zenith Bank.”

She added that the abductors took Mr. Udeze away in a black SUV, and she was on her way to the police.

In reaction to the news, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), which Action Alliance is a member, said politicians were behind the kidnap..

In a press statement issued by its spokesperson Ikenga Ugochinyere, the coalition claimed that Mr. Udeze not long ago had been receiving threats from persons believed to be linked to some politicians from his home state over the insistence of the national chairman that the party was not party to the election petition filed by Uche Nwosu.

According to Ugochinyere, “We are genuinely worried over the safety and well-being of Mr. Udeze knowing that for politicians to get desperate enough to the extent of kidnapping political opponents then urgent action from the Police and all other security forces backed by the prayers of Nigerians can be the only saving grace of Mr. Udeze. “We demand the immediate release of Mr. Kenneth Udeze from captivity and call on all security agencies in Nigeria to swing into action and secure his release from his kidnappers.”

Confirming the abduction of Dabo in a statement yesterday, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, said the lawmaker’s Toyota Camry car, registered ZAR 972 TL was found parked without an occupants near the village by police patrol teams.

The statement said: “On 30/08/19 at about 0030hrs, the Command received an information through DPO Mararraban Jos that a Toyota Camry with Reg No ZAR 972 TL was found parked without occupants at a point near Farakwai Village along Kaduna -Zaria Expressway. Patrol Teams were immediately dispatched to the area and recovered the vehicle to station.

“Upon search, an ID Card bearing Hon. Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo, a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly Representing Zaria Constituency was found.

“A contact was made and it was confirmed that he was the person involved in the incident. ”Teams of conventional Police, PMF personnel, SARS and Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Command are currently combing the bush for possible rescue of the victim and arresting the criminals. The IGP’S IRT were also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums. Update will follow Please.”

Kaduna is one of the states facing serious security challenges, especially the increasing activities of kidnappers and banditry along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

On Tuesday, six people, including, three law students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, were abducted along the Abuja road.

It was learnt that N5.5 million was paid as a ransom before the students regained their freedom.