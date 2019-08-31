Foodco Sunfresh Bread Bags Continental Recognition

Sunfresh, a premium quality bread brand, has been named as the 2019 winners of Africa’s Best Premium Quality Bread Award.

The announcement was made at the 5th edition of the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards organized by the African Brand Congress (ABC), held in Lagos, Nigeria, recently.

Speaking on the award, Desmond Esorougwe, Convener of ABC, stated that the decision to award Sunfresh the prize was taken following research conducted by the Body’s technical committee on different categories of brands across the continent.

He said: “This award is based on rigorous work and subsequent recommendations from our technical committee following a survey carried out on selected brands across Africa. We are impressed at the positive feedback from respondents about the Sunfresh range in the baking and confectionery category. I must say, this award is well deserved because the brand is only six years old but in its relatively young life span, it has made significant impact in the market especially in the areas of innovation, quality and customer satisfaction.”

Solomon Huesu, Marketing Manager, FoodCo Nigerian Limited, makers of Sunfresh bread variants, who received the award on behalf of the company, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition.

He stated, “We appreciate the organisers of this event and we do not take this recognition lightly. The Sunfresh brand is an expression of FoodCo’s commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction across the value chain of all our activities”.

“Since Sunfresh Bread variants were introduced into the market six years ago, we have consistently maintained our commitment to the highest quality standards in terms of ingredients, compliance to regulatory requirements and commitment to safe and hygienic manufacturing processes. This award strengthens our resolve to do becoming an icon for best-practice in all spheres of our business,” he added.

Established six years years ago to fill the gap in the demand for high quality, delicious bread in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Sunfresh brand has become a family favourite across the State and continues to make in-roads into other parts of the country. The product comes in a number of exciting variants including classic white, sugar free wheat, Oven Fresh, white rolls, wheat rolls and Cinamon rolls.

Sunfresh is manufactured by FoodCo Nigeria Limited, a diversified consumer goods company with interests in retail, retail supermarket chain, quick service restaurants, entertainment and manufacturing. The Company also currently produces Sunfresh brand of ice creams and other confectionary products.