‘Come and Chop’ Ministers 

The partying in Abuja which followed the inauguration of ministers by President Buhari last week left me dejected. Several of the ministers had lavish receptions and gigs to celebrate their selections. I watched clips from the gigs for some of them and became convinced that many see the appointments as “come and chop” opportunity. If these appointees are really interested in service to the people, they won’t go about celebrating.

Any minister that is concerned about the enormity of the task ahead and keen about making an impact won’t go about celebrating. He would rather spend quality time thinking about how to tackle the task. I am not sorry to say that a large number of these ministers are just after their stomachs. They see their appointments as invitation to a buffet instead of service to the country. We are in a “one chance” bus.