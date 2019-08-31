As PDP Picks Candidate for November Poll, Dickson, Jonathan Join Forces

Stanley Nkwazema

On Tuesday September 3, 2019, delegates of the People’s Democratic Party will file out to select its flagbearer for the much-awaited November 16 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.

At the end of the day, only one out of the 21 aspirants that paid to pick up the nomination forms will eventually fly the party’s flag at the March 16 2019 gubernatorial elections.

Indeed, it has been very tough for the party in Bayelsa State to pick the best out of the candidates, all of whom are eminently qualified to be anointed by the leaders.

The list includes the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG) Kemela Okara; a serving House of Reps member Hon. Fred Egbedi; a serving Senator, representing Bayelsa Central, Senator Duoye Diri; Chairman of the Bayelsa State Tax Board, Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei; former Chief of Staff, Talford Ongolo; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, among others.

It has been a battle of wits for the aspirants in trying to get the nod, and they have gone as far as calling and visiting former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to help them in convincing Governor Seriake Dickson and the delegates that they are suitable and should have the party flag handed over to them.

After what seemed like a lull in political activities in Bayelsa, it is clear that the Restoration Team of the PDP in the state, controlled by Dickson, finally opened up by declaring that the race had begun but there was a caveat and the message was not hidden that Governor Dickson will not support any aspirant outside his government.

Though, the declaration by the governor was received with mixed feelings, the countryman (Governor Dickson) is in no mood to be pushed around on who takes over from him.

It is obvious that Governor Dickson has the machinery of the state under his firm control, following the outcome of the local government elections and the party’s Ward Congress that produced the delegates for Tuesday’s primaries.

Interestingly, people may think that the governor and Jonathan have disagreement on the choice of candidates, but THISDAY confirms that the two leaders have narrowed it down to three candidates – Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei, Senator Duoye Diri and the SSG, Kemela Okara, who resigned two months ago.

Both leaders are looking at a Southern Ijaw candidate to emerge which the trio represents. However, Dickson has confirmed that only the congress can decide who will emerge and he will, as a matter of fact, support their choice.

He actually wants the contestants to strive very hard to convince the delegates to give them the much-needed votes

At a recent meeting of the party at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state’s party Chairman, Cleopas Moses restated the fact that Governor Dickson remains the leader of the party in the state while Jonathan was seated right there at the meeting. As a father, Jonathan in his usual calm and calculated manner did not challenge the chairman’s statement. The message was clear.

Indeed, it is the first time in four years of Governor Dickson’s second tenure that the man from Otuoke will be sighted at the Government House though. He attends all functions hosted by Dickson in the state, the most recent being the launch of the New Yenagoa City and the memorial service of the governors mother, Madam Goldcoast Dickson in Toru-Orua.

As the battle for the September 3 primaries rages, the countryman governor, who organised a three-day fasting and prayer meeting at the State Ecumenical Centre to kickstart the process, is no doubt facing many fronts at the same time.

There is the rumour that the National Working Committee, working with some members, are threatening to shift the venue of the primaries from Yenagoa to Port Harcourt or Warri. There is also the fear that the list of delegates may include any member who has held an elective position in the state, which may whittle down the governors influence to only his immediate aides and politicians.

Be that as it may, it is clear that outside the governor’s Restoration Team, there exist strongmen like Ambassador Godknows Igali, who served as a Permanent Secretary under Jonathan; Senator Emmanuel Polka and many others who will certainly find it difficult to get the ears of Dickson.

Another issue that will come to play is that of the Southern Ijaw candidates, who clearly believe that it is their time. More so, the people of Yenagoa are not hiding the fact that they want to have a shot at Creek Haven, the government house.

The people of Amassoma still feel that despite the odds, their brother and leader (the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, DSP Alamiesiegha) was not fairly treated but booted out unceremoniously. They want to be given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of the state.

In the last five days, there have been serious horse-trading and nerve-wracking moves which will bear fruit and swing the pendulum on Tuesday September 3, 2019.

It is obvious that governor Dickson, despite all the political shenanigans, has held strongly the control mechanism and shown dexterity in leadership. The outcome may finally throw up the candidate Dickson believes can defend the Ijaw nation in the midst of national politics if the result is in his favour.

The governor has never hidden the fact that his senatorial zone will not be supported for the ticket, due to the obvious reason that he is serving out a two-term tenure as the governor of the state. This will surely knockout aspirants from his area who don’t share the spirit of zoning

Even as Bayelsa is regarded as the traditional home of PDP, one cannot rule out the fact that the party arrangement and alignment, if not well handled, could easily give the APC the upper hand to deliver the knockout and shatter the hopes of the PDP.

Many have nursed the fear that the former governor and stalwart of APC, Timipre Sylva, had perfected his plans to take over the state from PDP should he be given the ticket. But all that became a no-fear when the Ijaw man was made a Minister of State for Petroleum by President Muhammadu Buhari, a terrain he is familiar with after serving as an SA to former Minister Dakoru.