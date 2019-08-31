AKwagaga Takes over at NDDC, Pledges Positive Change

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt



The new Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Akwagaga Lelegima Enyia, has assumed office at the commission, with a promise to bring positive change to the interventionist agency.

Enyia made the pledge during a press briefing shortly after her arrival at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt to assume duties as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Commission.

She stated: “I have been charged to do things right and we will start to do things right by the grace of God. By the time I am through with my assignment, there will be a positive change in NDDC. I believe God will help me.” Enyia took over the leadership of the NDDC from Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, who led an interim management that was dissolved on August 27.

The new Chief Executive Officer said: “I have a mandate to oversee the smooth running of the NDDC until the substantive board is cleared to assume office. I believe that if we work together, we will achieve the objectives for which the NDDC was set up.

“To see that this foremost interventionist agency will progress and prosper during this short period, I appeal to the press to cooperate with us to see that the goals of setting up this commission is achieved.”

The Acting Managing Director also addressed management and staff of the commission, urging them to play their own parts in facilitating the rapid development of the Niger Delta region. She noted: “If everyone does his or her bit, we will succeed in turning things around for good in NDDC.” She promised to sanitise the commission and restore it to its former glory, stating that if everyone discharged their duties diligently, the negative image of the commission would be corrected and people would want to be associated with it.

Enyia, a specialist in marine biology, became a substantive Director in NDDC in April 2010 and was in charge of the Agriculture and Fisheries Directorate.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of Port Harcourt in 1983 and has Master of Philosophy and a PhD in Marine Biology from the River State University.

Enyia, who was born on February 2, 1962 in Port Harcourt to parents from Tombia Ekpetiama town in Bayelsa State is from Rivers State by marriage. She joined the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission, OMPADEC, as Assistant Director, Fisheries in 1993.