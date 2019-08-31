African Voices Changemakers, the magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN), sponsored by Globacom this week debuts its compilation series featuring three social change agents who had been in the last three editions of the programme.

The programme which usually showcases outstanding personalities from across the continent will celebrate Crystal Chigbu who has impacted the lives of several amputated children that have had the fortune of having artificial limbs provisioned for them in place of their severed members by her Irede Foundation. It will as well highlight the contributions of 27-year-old Seyi Oluyole whose Dream Catchers has employed choreography to positively change the fate of despondent street kids and indigent youths through dance.

In the same vein, it will feature WeCyclers founder, Bilikiss Adebiyi Abiola, whose rare initiative of incentivised refuse collection got Lagos city dwellers excited to recycle their waste. Her WeCyclers has more than 80 employees who use tricycles to gather waste from homes across the city for recycling. The first two women are part of a community of change agents who have displayed altruism and enviable passion for children just as Abiola’s waste to wealth creation drive has contributed to the protection of Nigeria’s ecosystem.

CNN African Voices Changemakers compilation edition will be aired on DSTV on Friday at 8.30 a.m. and on Saturday at 11.30 p.m., 4.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Other repeat broadcasts come up on Sunday at 4.00 a.m., 8.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. with more repeats on Monday and Tuesday at 4.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. respectively.