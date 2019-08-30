US: New Visa Issuance Fees Stand Until Nigeria Implements New Fee Schedule for Americans

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United States government has said that its recent increase in its visa fees for Nigerians would remain in place until the federal government implements a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visa.

The US had announced increases in its visa fees for Nigerians as a way of retaliating Nigeria’s high fees.

It explained that the visa fees were increased after 18 months of consultation with the Nigerian government, to make its visa fees for Americans proportional failed.

The decision of the United States government however forced the federal government reduce its visa fees for Americans travelling to Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Friday by the US embassy in Abuja, it insisted that the increase would remain in place until it receives official diplomatic communication as well as Implementation of new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas.

It said, “The U.S Embassy looks forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas. Until such time, and confirmation of implementation, the reciprocity fees for approved visas to the United States will remain in place.”