Robbers Kill PoS Operator in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

A Point of Sale (PoS) operator was late last Wednesday shot dead by a two-man armed robbery gang at Oke Ogba area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The incident came in less than 24 hours after a middle-aged worker of a publishing company was kille in a night robbery at the Ajipowo/Ogundipe Estate in Akure.

The late POS operator, who was identified as Adetutu, was said to have been shot by one of the two men who went to her shop on a motorcycle, pretending to be customers that came for a business transaction.

An eyewitness narrated that the deceased, who was said to have been operating the business in the area for some months, met her untimely death when the two suspected robbers attacked and shot her, and later collected some undisclosed amount of money in her custody.

According to the eye witness, “The woman and her sales girl were in the shop when the bandits came to them on motorcycle and pretended the want to do business with her. As they were trying to forcefully collect some money from her, she attempted to run out of the shop. So one of the criminals shot her and collected some money from her.

“When the gunshots were heard, all the shop owners and residents of the street ran for safety, which gave the criminals the opportunity to escape from the area.”

When contacted the Ondo State Police Public Relation Officer, Mr. Femi

Joseph, confirmed the incident saying the command had begun investigation into the incident.

On the incessant robbery cases in Akure recently, the PPRO stated that the command was already working towards taming such ugly development in the capital city and other towns in the state.

He said the state commissioner of police has met all the Divisional