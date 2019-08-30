RCCG Region 19 Donates Borehole to Idiagbon Community

Residents of Idiagbon community in Ogba area of Lagos State now have access to free and clean potable water courtesy of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Dominion Sanctuary, ACME, Region 19, Lagos.

Leadership of the church led by Pastor Brown Oyitso had on Thursday donated a functional modern borehole to the rustic community, which has long lacked adequate clean water.

This came on the heels of similar donation to Agidingbi community by the church last December.

Addressing the elated Idiagbon community who thronged venue of the commissioning, Pastor Oyitso who also doubles as Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Missions, noted that the borehole has the potential of nourishing the entire community by providing access to clean drinking water.

“We thank God that with this fully functioning borehole, the Idiagbon community can now access potable water. We need to mention that water is life. Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ is the giver of living water”, he said.

Flanked by his wife, Pastor Helen and other elders including Head of Department (CSR), Deaconess Abayomi Adeleye; Pastor in Charge, Dominion Sanctuary, Bayo Omojola and Minister in Charge, (CSR), Pastor Olugbenga Ogunmoyela, he said the gesture was informed by the directive of the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye who asked churches to impact positively on communities where they operate.

“Our General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye gave us this humane assignment of carrying out Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in the neighbourhood where our parishes are located.

“He enjoined us to work towards the upgrading of our local environments, the upliftment of the living standards of the marginalised society, provide healthcare facilities for people who cannot afford them, build classroom blocks and upgrade existing substandard ones in our church communities, provide potable drinking water for communities that lack healthy drinking water, feed the poor in our churches and so on”, he remarked.

He enjoined the community to imbibe maintenance culture and guard the borehole jealously to avoid going back to the days of water scarcity.

Assuring the Church of safety of the borehole with constant maintenance, Baale of the community, Chief George Abayomi Osoba prayed God to meet members of the church in their hours of need, saying the borehole came as a succour to the people who have long lacked access to clean water.