MFM Church Building: Contractor Tasks Workers on Safety Helmet

A contractor, Success O. Venture, handling repainting of the headquarters building of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), has apologised for the failure of his workers to use the safety gear he provided for them while working on the church’s headquarters building.

A photograph of some painters on a ladder working on the building without safety helmet on their heads, had gone viral a few days ago, with an accusation that the church failed to provide the needed safety gear for the workers’ use.

But speaking to the spokesman to the church’s General Overseer, Collins Edomaruse, the contractor said the church was not to blame for the oversight, but his workers who refused to use the helmets he had provided to them.