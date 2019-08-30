Egbujiobi talks CivilMilitary Relationship in New Book

Yinka olatunbosun

An addition to the literary world in Nigeria is the new book by the United Nations and Nigerian Air Force award recipient, Flight Lieutenant Anthonia Egbujiobi. Fresh from Purple Shelves Publishers, the book titled, “Bridging CivilMilitary Gap: Strategies for Robust Relationships and Successful Operations” will be launched next month in Makurdi, Benue State. A product of research work, the book proffers alternative solution to the upsurge of insecurity that currently plagues the country. “We are pleased to be associated with a work that is definitely timely and relevant in these days of uncertainty due to insecurity,’’ the CEO, Purple Shelves Publishers said. “We hope that members of the civil society, individuals and the general public, will read the book and be equipped with adequate knowledge on how to collaborate with the military and make our society safer”.