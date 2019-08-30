Bafot Studios Launches TV Game Show for Families

Yinka olatunbosun

The Lifemate showroom is a sprawling view of interior decoration tucked in a densely populated furniture business area in Agungi area, along Lekki-Epe Expressway. Its doors were opened recently to select journalists during a press briefing to announce a new television game show for families. Initiated by Bafot studios in partnership with AG Mortgage Bank PLC and Lifemate Nigeria, the television programme offers an ultimate prize of a three-bedroom apartment to the winning family. The dream of owning a decent apartment is one that has eluded many families owing to challenges of unemployment, underemployment, extravagant lifestyle, fraudulent practices in property business amongst others. To make this dream a reality, the Executive Producer, ‘The Big Family Dream’, Oludare Onasanya launched this reality TV series that will premiere on MNET’s Africa Magic Family Channel from October 2019. It is open to all families who may wish to participate. A quick preview of the show last week showed just how it works. Anchored by Illrymz,

The Big Family Dream team who moderates the show with his wit, disarming smile and mischievous suspense, two families race against each other by answering quiz questions. Each question tests the family’s ability to save money in their account and collective responsibility. Any decision taken comes with a price. For instance, if a family chooses to be thrifty, they are likely to save money. Then a family member is required to cast a die after the decision. This

is the tricky part of the show as a sum is often deducted from the savings. The family that makes it to the finals will stand the chance of winning the furnished apartment. “The runner up gets an all-expense paid weekend at City Heights Hotel, by Opebi Link Road, Ikeja,’’ said Onasanya who also added that the runners-up will get discounts on any item purchased at Lifemate Nigeria. In his remarks, the MD/

Mambila Hall was full of arts and culture journalists on the invitation of the international cultural organisation, British Council last Thursday when an open call to aspiring filmmakers, directors and writers was made. Called Lagos filmLab, the project is created towards making low-budget, world class films that tell African stories. Funded by the British Council and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, with Creative England and Biola Alabi Media as delivery partners, the project will be a talent hunt that selects budding talents within Lagos to make three high-quality feature films. The Head of Programmes, British Council, Mrs. Ojomo Ochai explained that the project was designed to address issues facing the film industry such as financing, infrastructure and capacity building to improve the quality of output and revenue. “This project will discover and support 12 teams of emerging film talent in August and September 2019 through an intensive residential programme facilitated by experienced film executives and professional writers. “Filmmaking teams will be guided through the development and production phases of filmmaking with dedicated support. Participants will be educated on topics such as script development, production, sales, marketing and distribution as well as financing,’’ she said. In the end, 12 teams of aspiring filmmakers will go through a shortlisting process and training workshops using a series of seminars and open sessions with industry experts from the UK and Nigeria. The seminar topics will also address the film industry challenges including copyright infringements and piracy, distribution and taxation. The call is open till September 18.

arts,’’ she explained. Hence, the festival is built on cultural elements such as food, dance, music and art- things that unite us to promote patriotism and national identity. The carnival which takes off at the Governor’s Office, Alausa Ikeja parade will be a curtain raiser for the

festival and other cultural engagements tied to it. “Beginning in October, we will share with the pupils in Lagos the mood of independence through dance and drama,’’ she revealed. “As part of celebrating Nigeria, we intend to demonstrate our message by meeting the Bafot Studios Launches tV Game Show for Families needs in the schools; giving books and stationery to the students.’’ The Unity Festival will feature art exhibitions, folklore corner, tie and dye, mat weaving, indigenous cooking competition with adequate security. On October 2, a special awards dinner will hold at Intercontinental Hotel with a keynote address on Nigerian Unity and Culture. “Next destination will be North-East in December then in 2010, South-South in February, Middle-belt in April, South-East in June and North West in August,’’ she added.

CEO, AG Mortgage Bank Plc, Mr Ngozi Anyogu, said that the programme is a reflection of the bank’s values. “We at AG Mortgage Bank PLC have always prioritized Nigerian families and the need for home ownership. When BAFOT Studios approached us with this show, we saw the potential immediately. We decided that this is the best way to communicate our desire that every Nigerian family deserves to own a home,’’ he said.

The host for the show, Illrymz also expressed his love for the familyoriented show, ‘The Big Family Dream’ which has 13 episodes in its first season that will run from October till December, 2019. “Nigerian families deserve world class entertainment, and for me, this show delivers that and more families will bond, laugh and learn a lot,’’ Illrymz said.