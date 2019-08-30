Application for MTN Nigeria mPulse Kiddies Hackathon Now Open

By Vanessa Obioha

MTN Nigeria has announced call for entries for the 2019 mPulse Kiddies Hackathon, an initiative aimed at grooming the next generation of innovators and inventors in the country.

With the theme ‘Design the Future of Technology’, the Hackathon is open to digital savvy children from ages of 9 to 14 who are resident in Lagos. Participants will be provided with tools to work with, gain access to the Hackathon’s portal and receive mentoring from some of the leading lights in Nigeria’s technology and startup scen, on how to apply tech knowledge to tackling real life problems. The top 15 projects will be selected and invited to the grand finale on September 6, 2019 at MTN Plaza, Ikoyi, Lagos. The top five winners will pitch their ideas and the three best ideas rewarded with prizes as winners.

Speaking on the announcement, the Chief Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria, Bayo Adekanmbi said, “At MTN, we see the kids as the future in its true terms. Building the future brick by brick through technology is a vital process of preparing the young generation for the challenges of tomorrow. The country stands to gain a lot from a generation well equipped to provide the technology innovations required to propel the nation to greatness in the future. That’s why we are commissioning the mPulse Kiddies Hackathon.”

The initiative is a furtherance of MTN Nigeria’s commitment to bridging the skills gap, providing world-class learning opportunities for Nigerian children, and contributing to the growth of the country’s education sector.