Anambra Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robbers with 150 Phones

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has disclosed that it has arrested suspected armed robbers who specialised in car snatching in the state and Delta State with 150 phones.

A statement issued by the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said over 150 mobile handsets reasonably suspected to have been stolen from different victims were recovered from the criminal suspects.

Mohammed said the suspects were nabbed by Puff Adder operatives in conjunction with police detectives attached to Aguata Division of the command following credible intelligence report.

He gave the names of the suspects as Anyingor Arinze of Otueke, Asaba, Delta State; Chinedu Nweke of Mbekwe Estate, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, and Ebuka Christian Eziamaka of Ire village, Obosi, also in Idemili North LGA.

Mohammed said the suspects were part of the gang allegedly involved in series of armed robbery/carjacking in Anambra State and Asaba axis in Delta State.

He said among the vehicles they stole recently were one Toyota Corolla 2004 and Lexus 300 in Aguata, Anambra State

According to Mohammed, “Exhibits recovered in their possession include one Gionee handset belonging to one of the victims whose vehicle was recently snatched.

“Other exhibits recovered are 12 Itel phones of different models; 26 Infinix phones of different models; 32 Tecno phones of different models; 16 Samsung phones of different models; three Gionee phones of different models, and 60 other smaller phones of different brands and models all reasonably suspected to have been snatched from different victims.”

He said the case was under investigation after which suspects would be prosecuted by a law court.

The PPRO added: “The police command has enjoined the public whose mobile phones were either snatched or stolen through similar modus to report at the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) office in Awkuzu with proof of ownership to claim them, and also give further evidence to aid police investigation.”