THISDAY Reporter Nominated for Security Watch Africa Award

Ezekiel Okpuzor

Crime and investigative reporter with THISDAY Newspapers, Sunday Ehigiator, has been nominated in two categories for this year’s prestigious ‘Security Watch Africa (SWA) Award’ scheduled to hold from November 6 to 7, 2019, in Dubai.

In a statement jointly signed by the International Coordinator and CEO of SWA, Patrick Agbambu, and the Chairman of International Awards Panel of Judges, Prof. Henri Fouche, Ehigiator was described as exemplary.

They revealed that the decision to nominate Ehigiator along with three others in the ‘Best Investigative Crime Reporter in Nigeria (Print)’ and ‘Best Investigative Crime Reporter in West Africa and Central Africa (Print)’ categories respectively, was made at the 2019 International Awards Panel of Judges Retreat held in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

“And it is anchored on his intellectual disposition, intuitiveness and incisive write-ups in security information dissemination, which has contributed to the provision of security and safety in Nigeria. This is exemplary.

“This year’s event which is in partnership with the Stellenbosch University, South Africa, promises to be credible, classy, glamorous and full of finesse in a beautiful ambience which will be attended by a confirmed list of very top dignitaries from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Namibia, Rwanda and Mozambique.

“Congratulations to Ehigiator for being among the few nominated,” the statement noted.