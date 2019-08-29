NEMA Receives Another Batch of 153 Stranded Nigerians from Libya

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Director General (DG) of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihajja, wednesday disclosed that the agency has received another batch of 153 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

A statement made available to THISDAY yesterday disclosed that the DG was represented by Mr. Slaku Lugard when they received the returnees at the Muritala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) Lagos upon their arrival from Libya.

It added also that the returnees were brought back into the country on Al Buraq Air with flight number UZ 189 and registration number 5A-DMG Boeing 737-8GK.

According to the statement, “The breakdown of the returnees during registration showed that adult females were 59; female children four; female infants 7; adult male 78; male children three, and male infants two.

“The returnees were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) with the assistance from the European Union (EU).

Other agencies involved to ensure their relocation from Libya were the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Refugee Commission and Edo State Task Force on Anti Trafficking.