Lawmaker Harps on Improved Primary Healthcare

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial district, Francis Fadahunsi has urged government at the federal and state levels to join hands in improving primary healthcare delivery in the country.

Fadahunsi said breaking down the heath service delivery into smaller units will make life better.

He said this in Ile Ife, during this year’s ‘Nurses Week’ held at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile Ife, recently.

Speaking on the theme ‘Nurses: A voice to lead health for all,’ Fadunsi who was the chairman of the occasion, said nurses are caregivers and caretakers who have been given duties to be helper of people’s joy.

He said: “Over the years, I have been an advocate of breaking down the health service delivery into smaller units that can make life better where very minor health issues naturally should be taken care of by the primary health care centres.

“I have made up my mind to move not just a motion but for an enhanced bill that is going to make healthcare delivery much workable and impactful on the lives of the people particularly those of the rural areas.

“As a legislator by the grace of God, I will see to it to that this is done both at the federal and the state level.”

Speaking further, Fadahunsi said he was willing to support the government of Osun State to enhance better health delivery system in the state.

“I’m aware of what the governor of Osun is doing in this regard, but much more than the rhetoric and politics, I want to see that he walks the talk.

“The button up action approach is what can help and alleviate the health problems of our people.”

The lawmaker urged medical practitioners to see their job not just as a work to earn a living, but a ministry and duty to God.

In his words, representative of Ooni of Ife, the Elerefe of Erefe Ife, Oba Johnson Fayemi charged the nurses to stay focused and be committed to serving the people.