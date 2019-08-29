Infinix Excites Mobile Subscribers with New Campaign

Social media platforms has seen some unique display of talents this past week as rappers and singers with distinct sounds and vibes have stepped up to the #blowmymindchallenge by #InfinixandDavido.

The #Infinixblowmymindchallenge was announced on the 18th of August 2019. Following the announcement of the challenge, Nigeria’s music superstar Davido dropped a link to the instrumental of his Hit single – “Blow my mind” which features American superstar Chris brown- on Infinix Mobility’s official social media pages.

Interested participants were instructed to download the instrumental of the song; record a cover video of the song; upload on any social media platform using the hashtags #InfinixandDavido and #blowmymindchallenge, in order to win in the campaign.

Two people stand a chance of winning a total of N500,000 cash prize and other amazing branded gifts courtesy of Infinix mobility and Davido.

The challenge would be on for two weeks and at the end of each week, six entries would be selected for one contestant to emerge the grand winner, while runner-ups would go home with branded gifts.

So far, the challenge has made room for a clear appreciation of artistic value as some participants have put pen to paper; writing some very impressive lines and giving expression to them with their sonorous voices, and even some of the uploaded covers are as far as one could tell; brilliant works of art done spontaneously.

Tons of entries have been received from different young talents all over the country, and as promised, the six most outstanding entries would be selected at the end of the week and posted on the Infinix official website for voting polls.

Still in the business of reiterating its commitment to supporting the Nigerian creative industries, Infinix mobility will also be supporting the Lagos Island block party taking place this weekend.