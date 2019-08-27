Minister: Why Buhari Created Police Affairs Ministry

IG seeks Interpol’s collaboration to tackle crimes

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Dingyadi, yesterday gave further insights into the rationale behind the creation of the Ministry of Police Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is coming as the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has called on the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to collaborate with Nigerian Police to tackle insecurity in the country.

He said federal government was determined to transform the Nigerian Police into a model law enforcement agency in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

Speaking at his first official function at the International Police (INTERPOL) Week in Abuja, the minister said the creation of the ministry was in tandem with the president’s electoral promise to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and to accord special attention to police issues with a view to repositioning the police force.

Dingyari said government was working to ensure that the necessary tools and equipment required to optimise the performance of the police was made available with a view to moving the police to the “next level”.

He said President Buhari “promised Nigerians that security of lives and property is the primary objective of government. Mr. President created the Ministry of Police Affairs to give special attention to police issues, with a view to repositioning the police for better service delivery.

“This is a very laudable development, coming at a critical time like this in the history of this great nation”.

He said his ministry would work with the Inspector General of Police to curb spiraling crime rate in the country even as he sought the cooperation of INTERPOL and other international agencies in transform the police to a model law enforcement agency.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has called on Interpol to assist the Nigerian Police in tackling insecurity.

Speaking yesterday at the Interpol conference in Abuja, which has participants from National Police Organisations of 194 member countries, Adamu sought the cooperation of Interpol to tackle insecurity in the country.

The conference was part of events to mark the Interpol week hosted for the first time by the Nigeria police.