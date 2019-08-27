Kogi Guber: APC Disqualifies 12 Aspirants, Clears Bello, Three Others

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified 12 gubernatorial aspirants while the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; a member of the House of Representatives, Hassan Bello; Ekele Aisha Blessing, and Mr. Abubakar Bashir have all been cleared to contest the forthcoming primary election scheduled to hold on August 29, 2019.

The committee which has Senator Hope Uzodimma as its Chairman, Dr. Adamu Abba as the Secretary, Senator Abdulahi Gumel, Hon. Bernard Mikko and Hon. Stella Okotete as members were inaugurated by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole, last Wednesday.

The committee, in a report submitted to the chairman of the party, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY, revealed that the committee arrived in Lokoja, the state capital, and proceeded to the party secretariat for the screening exercise.

The report added that before the committee commenced the screening for the 16 gubernatorial aspirants, its chairman briefed the aspirants on the modalities of the screening.

However, the party, after raking in the sum of N360 million, gave clean slate to only four aspirants.

The party had pegged the sales of gubernatorial form at N22.5 million.

The result of the screening as submitted by the committee indicated that the incumbent state Governor, Bello, who was number one on the list, was cleared because of his ‘strong financial contribution to the party,’ and after all his original and supporting documents were examined.

Abdulahi, who was number 16 in the list, was cleared because he is a committed member of the party, after he presented his original secondary school certificate, while Blessing was cleared because she is a ‘team player’ and Bashir was cleared because he supports a ‘consensus candidate’.

The aspirants that were disqualified were Yahaya Audu, Mona Audu, Mohammed Audu, Danlami Mohammed, Babatunde Irukera, Rukkaya Ibrahim, Sani Lulu Abdulahi, Gen. Patrick Akpa (rtd), Prof. Mohammed Onaili, Yakubu Mohammed, and Rear Admiral Usman Jibril (rtd) were disqualified.

“The committee received the separate set of petitions against some of the aspirants and they are hereby attached. The screening was concluded by 9:30p.m.,” the report said.