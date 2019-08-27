Environment Minister Pledges to Unveil Problem-solving Programmes, Policies

Bennett Oghifo

The Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, has said he would assiduously work with all key stakeholders to design problem-solving programmes and development-targeted policies to help tackle ecological problems and other environmental issues and concerns across the country.

According to a statement by the Director Press,

Saghir El Mohammed, Dr. Abubakar stated this upon his resumption of office at the Ministry, recently, adding that the minister assured that he would work together with the new Minister of State, Barr Sharon Ikeazor, to take the Ministry to an enviable ‘Next Level’ as championed by the Buhari-led administration.

He also assured that he would run an open-door policy of welcoming diverse recommendations, views and suggestions by stakeholders, stressing that FMENV is a strategic Ministry that has the potential to fast-track socio-economic growth, while enhancing well-being of populace.

The Minister noted that concerted efforts are required by stakeholders, Boards and Parastatal under FMENV, together with development partners to achieve the administration’s vision for the Ministry.

On her part, the Minister of State for Environment, Barrister Sharon Ikeazor said though the task ahead may be onerous, but they are imbued with requisite leadership and administrative pedigree to deliver ‘excellently and brilliantly’ so as to take the environment sector to a greater height.

She solicited cooperation from Heads of departments, boards and agencies under the Ministry, while assuring them of her total support.

Welcoming the two Ministers, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Ibukun Odusote, pledged the unwavering support, cooperation and synergy of staff of the ministry and its agencies towards the attainment of set objectives.