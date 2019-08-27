D’Tigers Not Losing Sleep over Final List, Says Nnamdi

D’Tigers’ Vincent Nnamdi is not losing sleep over the final 12-man roster for the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup in China as Nigerians wait with bated breath.

With the competition becoming so stiff amongst the players in camp, the shooting guard said the pressure is definitely on the coaching crew led by Alex Nwora rather than the players.

Vincent who plies his trade with NBA franchise, Stockton Kings, hinted that the boys in camp are fully focused on the task ahead of their first game on Saturday against Russia.

“I don’t think there is any pressure. I think the biggest pressure is on the coaching crew to take that decision. Like I said, we have a lot of great talent, great athletes here so it will be a tough decision for them to make.”

On the team’s chances in China, Vincent who scored 23 points including the game-winning 3-pointer against Poland on Saturday during the Peak Invitational Tournament expressed confidence that the team can go all out to win the World Cup.

“I think the sky is the limit for us. I think we can go as far as going to win the championship. We have lot of talents, skill, size and I think we are very capable of doing it.”

He lauded the NBBF for the Grade A friendlies which have in no small way contributed to their level of preparation.

Nnamdi explained that playing against fellow world cup bound teams (Dominican Republic, Canada, Iran, Poland and Montenegro) has really helped their confidence.

“The first 3 games, we were still getting the team together. It’s good the way we performed and it’s good to always get the win. We definitely have a lot of confidence.”

“We have a lot of confidence. We are a confident group and we definitely looking forward to be in China”, Vincent said.

He said irrespective of the coaches’ decision, it remains an honour to represent Nigeria

“It’s an honour to be here and to be part of this process and represent the nation”.