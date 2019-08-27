Digital Transformation Will Promote Good Governance, Says NCC

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, Tuesday disclosed that digital transformation of the country would guarantee poverty alleviation, transparent governance and innovate the economy.

Prof. Danbatta stated this at the maiden edition of Digital African Week currently holding in Abuja.

The event is organised by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in conjunction with the Management of ITU-T Study Group 20 (SG20) and Study Group 5 (SG5) Regional Group for Africa, and is expected to facilitate deeper conversations on standardisations and regulatory issues that are germane to the progress and development of the ICT sector in Africa.

The NCC boss said Nigeria was right in the middle of digital transformation for more efficiency, productivity and effectiveness in the way and manner services are being provided in the country, with the expected end results of poverty alleviation, transparent governance, competitive and innovative economy.

According to him, “This country is right in the middle of digital transformation and I do hope Nigerians watching this programme will appreciate.

“What are we talking about when we say we are transforming governance digitally? It is about us transforming the key sectors of this country. What are these sectors- agriculture, finance, banking, commercial sector, transportation and health. These are some of the sectors we wish to transform digitally to ensure more efficiency and productivity, more effectiveness in the way and manner we provide services to Nigerians.

“The end of digital transformation is alleviation of poverty, providing effective and transparent governance creating a competitive and innovative economy. This is the main objective of this conference.’’

Danbatta noted that the standardisation of emerging technologies such as IoT, Smart Cities & Communities, E-waste & Circular Economy and Electromagnetic radiations were very important to the African continent.