Can This Dark Horse Spring a Surprise?

Emmanuel Addeh writes that Keniebi Okoko, generally perceived as the dark horse in the Bayelsa Peoples Democratic Party primaries, is capable of a major upset

Since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially blew the whistle for the take-off of processes that would lead to the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State there has been a flurry of political activities in the oil-rich state comprising roughly two million people.

From serious contenders, to outright pretenders and known stooges, the stage has not only been set for the sometimes heated calculation of the political arithmetic as to who becomes the next governor, there have also been the somewhat absurd argument over issues as mundane as who is core a Ijaw and or the age of some contestants even if they clearly qualify constitutionally.

As expected, there are seeming cracks in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, just like the centre can no longer hold in the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) over who flies the party flag come September 3, when the PDP primaries will take place.

At the last count, at least 21 contenders had picked the nomination form to run on the platform of the PDP. Different camps are emerging. But what is clear is that whoever emerges from Governor Seriake Dickson’s camp will have to contend fiercely for the ticket with candidates from other camps.

Nonetheless, the two aspirants, it seems that are favoured and are likely to square up against the candidate thrown up by Governor Seriake Dickson’s ‘restoration’ team during the primaries are Keniebi Okoko, a Harvard and Carlton-trained economist and businessman and Timi Alaibe, a former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Chief Okoko, his handlers boast has over the years as a businessman , entrepreneur and employer of labour made friends, including PDP bigwigs across the country, who cannot afford to turn their back against their friend’s ambition.

He is said to have connections within and outside the party, though he insists that his antecedents and his ability to mobilise delegates would be key to his victory in three weeks. ” I regard myself as the future of this state. The future is here. This is new wine in new bottle ” he posits.

In his private capacity and at 41, the younger Okoko, son of renowned Professor Kimse Okoko, a former Pro Chancellor of the University of Uyo and ex-President Ijaw National Congress (INC), boasts of having over 300 people, mostly Bayelsans, in his employment, training over 200 undergraduates in the university on scholarship, and hopes that at 42, he will be governor of Bayelsa, a state of many paradoxes.

With his foundation, he has brought succour for several years to flood-ravaged communities in Bayelsa, being the single biggest donor to flood victims and single-handedly flying in foreign medical experts to attend to ailing natives ravaged by years of neglect, even though they produce much of Nigeria’s wealth

Though in the realm of politics, the name Okoko may not readily ring a bell, thUniversity of Port Harcourt graduate says he believes that with what he has done with his personal resources for the people of the state, being the governor will afford him even a greater opportunity to do a lot more good to the people of the state.

The Gbarain-Ekpetiama, Yenagoa, born pastor, businessman, humanitarian and educated personality who also possesses a degree in Political Science is said to have interests in Oil and Gas, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Engineering Procurement, Civil Construction, Marine Engineering and Dredging.

He exudes an uncommon confidence about his capacity to turn around the fortunes of the state through massive employment by industrialising , using the marine resources of the state and taking full advantage of his business connections outside the shores of Nigeria to bring investors to Bayelsa.

He believes that he is a clean break from the past, with no baggage or political IOUs to pay to anyone whose sole interest is not the development of Bayelsa State, stressing that with the right education, most of the ills , especially insecurity can be tackled.

Speaking to THISDAY, a two-time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa, Chief Darius Obiene, who is the Director General of Mr Keniebi Okoko’s Campaign Organisation for the governorship primaries said the excellent qualities of the governorship hopeful, the dynamics of power rotation also favours the aspirant.

“I am the only PDP Chairman who has had the opportunity of presiding over two primaries in this state in 2007 and 2011. Having been appointed I have the mandate to ensure that we sell our product because we are selling a good product.

“The people close to the grassroots know Keniebi is a very good material. The man has the fear of God, he’s a philanthropist and he manages his own business empire and knows the problems and solutions to Bayelsa problem.

“He has the capacity to do this job and above all he falls within the vibrant age, he’s young and brilliant. So, we appeal that the delegates will give him a chance.

” If delegates to the congress in Yenagoa, will give him an opportunity, Bayelsa and its people will not regret. He is the right man for the state.

“He is a dedicated and patriotic Bayelsan and he is in a class of his own. He will methodically go about solving our problems one after the other” he said.

With his continuing consultation, he has received the nod from several youth groups , women coalitions and even from royal fathers, even as he continues to meet with potential delegates from all the 105 wards in the state.

In that connection, the traditional council, youths and women groups of Gbarain Kingdom recently threw their unflinching support behind his aspiration, especially given the fact that he was the first to muster the courage to pick the party’s interest and nomination forms and had even submitted even before the rest started jostling for theirs.

During the visit to Gbarain kingdom, at the palace of the Ibenanaowei of Gbarain Kingdom, King Gabriel Funpere Akah, Dr. George Fente who is the Chairman of the Redemption 2019 Campaign Organisation, described Okoko, as the best aspirant to pilot the affairs of the state to an enviable height.

“ He will focus on human capacity development, infrastructure, building and industrialisation of the state. He has no encumbrances and unsavoury baggage attached in his life career as a renowned business mogul. So, I urge everyone to massively support the aspirant to win the governorship election scheduled for November 16th 2019 in the State” he said.

He added: “As a youth and self-made entrepreneur and technocrat, Pastor Keniebi Okoko remains a far better product to market. Examine the various candidates closely, carefully and deeply to avoid past mistakes”

Several Women groups have also thrown their support behind the cleric. The Bayelsa Women for Good Governance through their leader, Faith Agindoton, who also visited in solidarity, canvassed for a balanced and fair representation for women, when his aspiration succeeds.

Speaking about his plan for the state, Okoko the governorship aspirant in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa state vowed to tackle large scale poverty through massive industrialisation when elected.

“I believe the time to emancipate our people from this huge poverty is now. That’s why I christened my campaign team, Redemption 2019. The time has come for us to decide for our children’s children.

“The time has come for Bayelsans to take a decision that will make or mar the future of our children’s children. Bayelsans should look at me and x-ray me. With all humility I was the single largest donor to the flood victims during the flood disasters.

” I do this because I have empathy and sympathy for them. I am not coming to destroy. I’m coming to build. Bayelsans should give me the opportunity to give them the Bayelsa they crave for” he said.

Okoko, who hails from Gbarain in Yenagoa, capital of the state, promised to build on the foundation laid by Governor Seriake Dickson in several sectors of the state, especially in education.

He added: “We should think of the future of the Ijaw people first because one day people will ask questions. There comes a time in a man’s life when you must stand up for something.

” There comes a time in a man’s life when you cannot be bought. There comes a time in a man’s life when you say enough is enough. When you get to that point, you know that you’re thinking of your people. I stand to say enough is enough! “

Decrying that lots of youths in his age grade were still unemployed with no means of survival and no hope for the future, Okoko, noted that he will bring the same passion he had carried out his philanthropic work to bear as governor.

“There’s some level of poverty in my state if we have to tell ourselves the truth. But we cannot blame the government alone. We too, the private sector, those of us that have been successful, are also to blame. So it’s a collective effort” he stressed.

Being a largely coastal area, Okoko says he believes that Bayelsa should take full advantage of its peculiar environment for the good of its people, arguing that Bayelsa has almost the same terrain as Singapore which is far ahead in terms of development and innovation.

“The same environment is pretty much what they have in Singapore. The government should stop being a company, it should not own companies. It should create a decent environment for business to thrive. It should be looking for Foreign Direct Investment. Inviting companies that have been tested and trusted.

“Today, Nigeria is branded as a corrupt destination. Most of these companies are afraid. But that is not the case. So, I will be an ambassador for the state. Going into contractual agreements and sticking to these agreements. Because many foreign investors think we don’t follow through signed agreements.

“In Vietnam for example, you talk about rice, in Singapore, you talk about fishing. Not long ago, these countries were tagged underdeveloped. Have agreements with these countries, ensure they come and transfer this knowledge which is very important. Our people have to understand this, that government cannot provide everything, but provide opportunities.

“I have always been a strong advocate of knowledge transfer, educating the mind to greater things that we can achieve. The Ijaw man is not lazy, there is nothing you give an Ijaw man to do that he cannot accomplish, given the right circumstances. We are a determined and dogged people” he maintains.

Will Okoko succeed where others failed? Will he prove pundits wrong that though an underdog, he has the capacity to create a major upset in the September primaries? He has a ready answer!

“My strength comes from God. He is able to do what seems impossible. David was not the most favoured by man, God favoured the shepherd boy and he became king of Israel. It’s time to put my self out there for selfless service and to build Bayelsa

