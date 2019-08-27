Amnesty Programme: Dokubo Visits US to Assess Academic Progress of Beneficiaries

*116 currently pursuing courses abroad, seven more off to Azerbaijan

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo is on his way to the United States of America to evaluate the academic progress of students on the programme’s scholarship in various higher institutions in that country.

The visit will also enable him interact with the students, in conjunction with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC in order to know the challenges facing them in the course of their studies.

THISDAY gathered that while Dokubo is on his way to Washington DC, no fewer than seven new beneficiaries are in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a connecting flight to Azerbaijan.

The seven, it was learnt, are enrolled in the Baku High School, Azerbaijan for a four-year petroleum engineering programme.

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research is collaborating with the Amnesty Office on the training.

Providing an insight into Dokubo’s visit to the US, his spokesman, Murphy Ganagana said it was in furtherance of his resolve to ensure that the welfare of beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme including those on scholarship in various institutions within the country and offshore is given priority attention.

In a statement, Ganagana disclosed that a total of 116 beneficiaries of the programme are currently undergoing studies in various institutions outside the country.

Dokubo is on the trip in company with the Deputy Director of Procurement, Mr. Musa Odiniya, and Special Assistant (Technical), Dr.Monima Alabraba. He is expected to be back soon.

This is the second time he is visiting beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme on scholarship abroad.

On July 19, 2018, he visited students sponsored by the Amnesty Programme in London, United kingdom (UK) and met with 47 students as well as recent graduates from 25 institutions in the UK at the Nigeria High Commission.