Nnamani Condemns Raping, Killing of Pregnant Woman in Enugu

The senator representing Enugu East senatorial district, Dr. Chimaraoke Nnamani, has joined other Igbo leaders to condemn the raping and killing of a pregnant woman, Mrs. Regina Mba at Emene, Enugu State.

Mba’s assailants were reported to have ripped her open and went away with her unborn baby, a development Senator Nnamani described as barbarous and horrendous.

In a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday, Nnamani said, “the recent spate of killings in Igboland, the latest being in my own constituency of Enugu East senatorial district where Rev. Fr. Paul Offu and pregnant Regina Mba were gruesomely murdered by hoodlums alleged to be Fulani herdsmen is barbarous and horrendous.

“I condemn in totality the odious and dastardly acts and extend my heartfelt commiseration to the families of the victims.”

He called on political leaders and other stakeholders in state to come together and work for the sustenance of peace and good governance.

The lawmaker said he had noted the actions so far taken by the Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to ensure peace and security of lives and property in the state.

Nnamani also commended the governor for the reorganisation and equipping of neighbourhood watch groups; recruitment of 1,700 forest guards in line with the resolution of the South East Governors Forum; and the directive for council chairmen to mount vigilante security check points; among others.

“If given time, these actions will completely stem these atrocities. I also have full confidence in the government and people of Enugu State and all relevant groups within the Enugu system that this too shall pass. I urge those who have ideas to lend their voice towards finding a lasting solution to the menace”, Nnamani added.