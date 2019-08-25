Palace Stun United at Old Trafford

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson hailed a “heroic victory” after his side stunned Manchester United with an injury-time winner to record their first victory at Old Trafford since 1989.

Full-back Patrick van Aanholt netted in the 93rd minute, thumping in as the ball broke loose following Wilfried Zaha’s burst forward.

Daniel James thought he had rescued a point for United when he curled in a delightful equaliser in the 89th minute following neat build-up from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

But Rashford will rue striking the post from the penalty spot earlier in the second period – the second spot-kick the Red Devils have missed in a week after Paul Pogba had one saved in the 1-1 draw at Wolves last Monday.

Jordan Ayew had scored the opener in the first half against the run of play, latching on to Jeffrey Schlupp’s flick-on and coolly converting Palace’s first goal of the campaign, before the late drama.

Hodgson said: “It was hard work and the players showed incredible concentration on the tactics they were trying to employ. We kept Manchester United in front of us for very long periods.

“It was a long, hot afternoon and we had to accept our talented opponents would have more of the ball than us. We had to make certain that they did not play the passes to get the balls into the areas where they would punish us too severely. It was a heroic victory.”

Manchester United paid a collective £130m this summer for defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – but neither covered round the back of centre-back Victor Lindelof in the lead-up to Palace’s opener, so when the Swede lost out to Schlupp as the pair challenged for goalkeeper Vicente Guaita’s clearance, Ayew was able to race clear of the United defence and finish.

James was Solskjaer’s third summer signing. The Welshman is having an impact and his curling shot to equalise was a brilliant effort.

However, for the second game running, the winger was booked for diving – even if the decision from referee Paul Tierney looked harsh.

Hodgson added: “United are not stupid, they have a very experienced group of people looking after them and they will be aware of that.

“They will be surprised if teams are going to be coming here playing gung-ho football and flying at them and giving them the chance to counter-attack, because they have such pace and skill on the ball that would be a recipe for disaster for most teams.

“They have to come to terms with the fact that teams in the lower half of the league, if they are organised and disciplined and if they put up the fight like we did today they will be hard to breakdown.

“And if they are lucky with players on the field that can hurt them on the counter-attack, that is what they have to prepare for at Old Trafford for a long part of the season.”