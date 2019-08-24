Vandalism Greatest Threat to Telecom Growth in Nigeria, Says NCC

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has identified vandalism of telecom infrastructure as the greatest threat to the growth of the telecommunication industry in the country.

The Director of Zonal Operations, Amina Shehu, made this disclosure yesterday in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nassarawa State at a Sensitisation Workshop on the Protection of Telecom Infrastructure organised by the NCC to enlighten the public and other stakeholders on the need to protect telecom infrastructure within their communities.

Mr. Abubakar Usman, the Principal Manager, Zonal Operations, NCC, who represented the Director, Zonal Operations, Mrs. Shehu, said it was regrettable that vandalism had remained a major challenge to the deployment of telecom infrastructure in the country.

According to him, “Regrettably, vandalism of telecom infrastructure has continued to be a major challenge in the telecom industry. However, the Commission has continued to collaborate with the relevant agency to ensure adequate security for telecom facilities.

“It is instructive to note that the advent of GSM has reengineered our economy and social well-being. However, there are some challenges pervading the seamless provision of telecommunication services in the country arising from some misconceptions and misguided facts about key telecom infrastructure such as Base Stations (BTS), etc. More so, these facilities have been targets of vandalism, theft and hostility from some host communities.”

He said it was imperative for the public to regard telecom facilities as “collectively owned infrastructure” that are crucial and essential for the provision of efficient and acceptable Quality of Service (QoS), and ought to be keenly protected.

Mr. Kunle Olorundare, Senior Manager, Technical Standard and Network Integrity, during his presentation highlighted the “Impact of Telecoms Infrastructure Vandalism: Reduced Quality of Service/Qualily of Experience, dropped Calls, reduces coverage area leading to dead spots on the network.”

According to him, activities that Impact negatively on telecoms service availability were: telecoms cable vandalism (Fiber Cuts), Illegal Shutting down of base stations, battery and generator theft and illegal restriction of access to telecoms facilities.

He said telecommunication was very important to everyone, urging all stakeholders to ensure that infrastructures were well protected for the nation collective benefit.

Hon. Idris Danlami Mohammed, chairman, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government, who was represented by the Supervisory Councilor for Social Service, Hon. Masin Godiya Anzakn, promised to take the information to the chairman who would pass it on to all the Councilors and District Heads so that the call for protection of Telecom infrastructure can get to the nooks and crannies of the local government.

The programme is an initiative of the Nigerian Communications Commission aimed at sensitising the Stakeholders, as well as, creating awareness about the importance of telecommunication infrastructure in our domain.