Peace  Urges Collaboration  to Tackle Unemployment 

The Peace Corps of Nigeria,PCN, Lagos State Command, has reiterated the place of collaborations in tackling rising youths unemployment in the country.

The Lagos State Commandant of PCN, Ambassador Paul Okwuchi, stated this during a courtesy visit to the Iyaloja General of Nigeria,Chief Mrs Folashade Tinubu Ojo,in Lagos ,recently, where she was appointed the ‘State Patron’ of the Lagos State command.

Okwuchi explained that youths unemployment was a major challenge in the country denying the country of its needed progress.

He said the corps identified this challenge and has working tirelessly in its own way to tackle the menace.

He said part of the efforts was appointing Ojo the Lagos State Patron of the corps , recognising her trajectories and antecedent in advocating for peace,tackling insecurity and unemployment amongst others.

He said, “the corps,as a non government organisation, has a calling to develop, empower and provide gainful employment for the youths.

“More so,we are committed to facilitating peace, volunteerism, community services, neighbourhood watch and nation-building, amongst others”.

Okwuchi added that the corps was committed to align properly on the corps shared values which is to propagate peace and discourage insecurity through programmes that will discourage negative vices in the society.

Also speaking, Ojo commended the efforts of the corps in promoting a peaceful society and commitment to conflict resolution while urging them not to be distracted.