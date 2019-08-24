LPSS Records Outstanding Results in First Examinations

Benneth Oghifo



Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School (LPSS) received her first Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education Examination results and recorded outstanding results with all students attaining A*, A and B grades.

LPSS, formerly known as Lagos Preparatory School (LPS) changed her name last year to reflect the expansion of the school into a full secondary school. Hitherto, she had admitted children from 18months to 14 years (Year 9-the equivalent of Junior Secondary School) but extended last year to include Years 10 and 11 and now prepares her students for the IGCSE Examinations, according to a statement by the school’s officials.

LPSS has always had a track record of outstanding Year 6 SAT results and this trend has extended to the IGCSE results. This year is no different, with over 90% of the Year 6 students attaining the required pass in the SAT examination, way above the UK National average.

The statement said Mr Okosodo, the Deputy Head Teacher, who took the lead in establishing the IGCSE curriculum at LPSS was very appreciative of the efforts and willingness of the teachers to go above and beyond to bring out the best in these students.

According to him, “our teachers have truly shown their level of expertise and ability to implement both the primary and secondary curriculum.

Our use of specialist teaching from Year 1 truly sets LPSS apart from other schools and the result is evident. The school facilities and resources are just right, providing the students with all they need to attain well rounded learning.”

The school congratulated both the Year 6 and Year 10 students for their exceptional performances in both international exams. The school looks forward to celebrating more outstanding results in the coming years, the statement said.