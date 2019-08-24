Goodgirl La Announces Debut Project

Singer and Afro-Fusion diva, GoodGirl LA is finally ready to release her debut EP. The artiste had fans guessing and wondering what she had in store for them as she shared a ‘Lagbaja’ inspired photo of herself with the caption “Very confidential, something big is coming” on her social media yesterday. But no more guesses as she has officially announced that the title of the EP is “LA CONFIDENTIAL”.

Earlier on, she released the stunning cover art of the EP on her social media, which displays a photo of her rocking her signature hair style. GoodGirl LA also shared the track list alongside the EP cover art which reveals that the upcoming project is an 8-track body of work. She hopes that the tracks deliver on sound and lyrics that her supporters would no doubt connect to.

Even as fans gear up in full anticipation of the project set for release September 6, the fast-rising star is quickly proving herself to be an artiste to watch out for. With her distinctly powerful and passionate vocals, which has given us songs like “Faraway”, “Fantasy”, “Bless Me” and more, since the onset of her career in 2015, the singer has great expectations for her debut project.

“I want this project to be remembered forever. I’m confident that it’s going to change my life, I also want my growth to inspire everyone”. The singer went on to say that; “LA CONFIDENTIAL is a reflection of myself, where I am musically, and in my personal space. Working on the EP was experimental in terms of the sound, but lyrically, it was all real emotions and feelings”.