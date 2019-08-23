Obaseki’s Judicial Reforms: Construction of Judges’ Qtrs, Industrial Court Complex nears completion

As part of commitment to reposition Edo State to become the judicial hub of the nation’s South-South region, the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is constructing model judges’ quarters and an industrial court house, which are nearing completion.

Site Engineer at the Judges’ Quarters, Mr Abumere Ataman, said work on the construction of the quarters in Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin City, has reached advanced stage as the condominiums would soon be ready for occupation.

The site engineer said, “We started this project last year. Work is almost complete at the Judges’ duplex. What is left is laying of tiles and furniture. We are painting the gymnasium house.

Atamam said the judges’ quarters will consist of five duplexes in the Judges’ Villa, five Boys’ Quarters and a gymnasium house.

He noted that the Judges’ Villa and boys’ quarters are 70 per cent complete, while the Gymnasium House is 60 per cent complete.

“Work has progressed on the perimeter fence of the compound. We are also working on the electrical fittings, dressing of windows, while the tilers are working inside the Judges’ duplexes.”

At the Industrial Court Complex, the building is ready for occupation, as the workers were seen working on the landscaping of the surroundings.

Recall that officials of the state government had inspected the court building months ago, and noted that the court would ensure that industrial disputes in the state and the South-south region are brought to the court instead of litigants travelling to Ondo State for such cases.