Law School Class of 85 Holds Reunion, to Honour Colleagues

Newly sworn-in Minister of State for Environment, Ms. Sharon Ikeazor and Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho are among special guests expected at this year’s annual reunion of the 1985 Class of the Nigerian Law School which will in Lagos on Monday.

The duo are among members of the class expected to grace the high-profile luncheon holding at VCP Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on the sidelines of 2019 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

A statement by the Chairman of the Class of ‘85, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN indicated that the event will also be used to honour some members of the class who have distinguished themselves in several areas of human endeavour and to raise funds for completion of the class projects at the Nigerian Law School.

Among those to be honoured at the dinner are three serving judicial officers, three newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), two university dons, nine top executives in federal/state bureaucracies and the organised private sector, and six leading legal practitioners in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

The honorees include Justices Morenike Obadina of High Court of Lagos State, Ayo Osato Obaseki-Osaghae of National Industrial Court and Ekaete Essien-Obot of Akwa Ibom State High Court.

The three senior advocates are former Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN; former NBA National Publicity Secretary, Chief George Igbokwe, SAN and popular Lagos lawyer, Chief Wale Taiwo, SAN.

Others are the Chairman, Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP), Chief Michael Aniazoka; former Dean, Faculty of Law, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Prof. Nuhu Mohammed Jamo; former President of Court of Appeal, Republic of Gambia, Mrs. Remi Adegoke; top investment banker and Group CEO, Emerging Capital Group, Mrs. Toyin Sanni; real estate mogul and former Managing Director, UACN Properties Development Plc, Mr. Hakeem Ogunniran; ranking technocrat and permanent secretary in Cross River State civil service, Mrs. Geraldine Akpet-Ekanem; top Lagos commercial lawyer and boardroom guru, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, and Director, Customer Services, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Mrs. Gertrude Akalonu.

Also to be honoured by their peers in the highly coveted class awards are Director, Establishment and Planning, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ms. Wasilat Omolola Audu; former Director, Money Laundering Investigation Department, NDLEA, Dr. Anthony Ohanyere; Head of Freedom of Information Unit, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs. Elizabeth Ayodele; NDLEA Director of Prosecution, Mr. Joseph Nbona Sunday; former Senior Magistrate and currently senior nursing practitioner in the United States, Mrs. Uche Ohiri, and former Commissioner for Trade and Investment and currently Chief Investment Adviser to Bayelsa State Government, Mrs. Funkazi Koroye-Crooks.

Ngige enjoined members of the Class of ’85 to attend the event in large numbers as a health awareness talk will also be delivered by Dr. Uwem Uko Esiet of Action Health Inc. The luncheon will be chaired by the Leader of the Class and Chairman of Governing Council, Yaba College of Technology, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.