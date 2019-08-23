Lagbaja, Adekunle Gold, Wande Coal Billed for JJW This Weekend

Vanessa Obioha

The ‘Konko Below’ crooner Lagbaja is set to perform at the Johnnie Walker Jazz and Whisky (JJW) music event this weekend in Lagos. The event returns to Lagos after its exciting trips to other parts of the country.

Known for his enigmatic sounds, Lagbaja will be joined by Adekunle Gold and Wande Coal. The trio will be bringing different flavours of jazz music to the stage while the iconic Scotch whisky, will present ‘The Johnnie Walker Highball Cocktail Serve’, a new, vibrant and inspiring way to savour the smooth flavours of Johnnie Walker Black Label.

Since its debut in 2017, the series has seen artistes such as Brymo, Asa, Femi Kuti among others thrilling audiences with electrifying performances that often leave them with a lingering feeling of music ecstasy. The mission so far for the brand is to create an experience where the old and new stars can perform to a motley audience, thus building evergreen moments.

The last edition was held in Abuja and had Sir Shina Peters, Patoranking and Niniola performing to an enthusiastic music denizens.

JJW Lagos will be held on Saturday, August 24 at Lekki Special Events Centre, Lekki.