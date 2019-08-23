Kogi West: Tribunal Sacks Senator Melaye

Orders INEC to conduct fresh election

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Kogi State National / State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, on Friday nullified the election of senator Dino Melaye as Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Justice A. O. Chijiok, in a judgement delivered in a suit filed by Senator Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 23 senatorial election nullified Melaye’s election on grounds of substantial non compliance with the Electoral Act amongst others.

Justice Chijiok having nullified the election ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election into the office of senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Adeyemi, who was candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the seat of the Kogi West Senatorial District election held on February 23, 2019 had approached the tribunal, praying for the nullification of Melaye’s victory.

The petitioner, had hinged his compliant on grounds of alleged electoral malpractices and the announcement of the Senatorial election results in Lokoja instead of Kabba, the headquarters of the Senatorial District.

