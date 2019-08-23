Gunmen Kill Retired Police Officer, Four Others in Imo

Gunmen suspected to be cultists yesterday morning killed five persons in Ilile community, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident occurred around 3a.m. in the agrarian community.

Some of the persons who were killed included a retired Police officer, identified as Mr. Ukpabi; the immediate past president-general of the community, Napoleon Amadi; a member of vigilante group in the community, Uwagwu Eze; and two others.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officers in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident but said only three persons were killed.

Ikeokwu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Rabui Ladodo, had ordered comprehensive investigation into the matter.

He said, “I can confirm that three persons were killed. But I cannot confirm if it was cult-related.

“The CP has ordered a full-blown investigation into the killings, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.”