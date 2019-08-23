Baptist’s Kingdom Life Assembly Kicks off August 24

Mary Nnah

All is set for the 2019 Kingdom Life Assembly conference of the Baptist church. Billed to kick off from Saturday, August 24, till Thursday, August 29 at First Baptist Church, Agbowa, Ikorodu, Lagos, the conference is an annual gathering of all Baptists, young and old, men and women.

This period is when they share the in-depth word of God through Bible studies and expository messages as well as give reports of past efforts in spreading the gospel of Lord Jesus Christ.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday to intimate journalists with plans for the forthcoming event, the President, Lagos East Baptist Conference, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Awotunde said the theme for this year’s conference is “Following Jesus as a Steward” with 1 Peter 4:10 as the key verse for the Assembly.

Expatiating more on the theme, Awotunde said, “The church of God cannot and will not, become what the Lord intends for her without every part of the church playing their roles effectively and as the Lord God ordained it to be.”

He said the conference will also afford them the opportunity to look more critically at the issue of serving others, a fast-disappearing concept in the church and society today.

“Our salvation is of no use if it does not result in service to others in many ways possible”, he added.

Awotunde extended an open invitation to all and sundry to the Kingdom Life Assembly – the evangelistic rallies holding every evening, the Bible study sessions, and the business sessions where all of units will give reports of what the Lord did through them in the past one year.

He said that while the church continues to pray for public officers at all levels as the Bible encourages, our leaders too must remember that they are servants of the people elected to bring succor to citizens they lead.

In the same vein he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts in stemming the tide of insecurity affecting the nation while revealing that one of them, a Baptist pastor, Elisha Numan, the pastor of Nagarta Baptist Church, Makere, Kaduna, was kidnapped two weeks ago and that N7 million was being demanded as ransom.

“While we continue in prayers for God to touch the kidnappers, we appeal to our government too to step up efforts to free him from the kidnappers’ den”, he added.