17 Killed in Auto Crash in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilori

No fewer than 17 persons have been reportedly killed and two persons injured yesterday afternoon in an auto crash at Bacita junction along Jebba-Ilorin Highway in Kwara State.

The accident, according to THISDAY checks, involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace passenger bus and an articulated DAF container truck.

It was gathered that the accident occurred as a result of over-speeding and dangerous driving as the two vehicles collided at a bend along the highway.

Speaking on the accident, the Head of Operation, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara State Sector Command, Mr. Udeme Eshiet, said the DAF container truck was going towards Jebba in the Kwara North district, while the passenger bus was coming to Ilorin, the state capital, when the crash occurred.

He added that the crash occurred at a sharp bend, as a result of over-speeding which led to head-on collision by the two vehicles.

“Due to excess speeding in which the two drivers were involved while driving their vehicles at the time when the crash occurred, they could not negotiate the sharp bend properly, and when they eventually met, it resulted in head-on collision,” he said.

The road safety official, who called on motorists to be more careful while driving on the nation’s highways to check avoidable accidents, said passengers should always caution and report every reckless driver to law enforcement agents nearby.