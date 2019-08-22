Obaseki inspects Ekehuan Road dualisation project

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inspected ongoing work on the dualisation of Ekehuan Road, which leads to the site of the Benin River Port project.

The contract for the dualisation of the road was awarded by the governor a few months ago.

On completion, the project would boost infrastructural development in the state in line with the governor’s promise to upgrade infrastructure and drive urban renewal in the state capital.

The governor was accompanied on the inspection by his Chief of Staff, Chief Taiwo Akerele and other members of the state executive council.

Other ongoing infrastructural projects along Ekehuan Road include the reconstruction of inner roads, laying of fibre optic cables for internet connectivity and the reconstruction of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

The Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has sustained the campaign to deliver infrastructure in different parts of the state, aimed at fortifying his drive for industrialisation, one of the administration’s cardinal policy thrusts. The projects are also expected to open up new towns as well as regenerate urban centres so as to ensure that developmental objectives are achieved.

Residents living along Ekehuan Road have continued to hail the Obaseki-led administration for its vision to open the area for more economic activities.