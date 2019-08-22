Nosak Distilleries to Commence Export to Ghana

Raheem Akingbolu

Nosak Distilleries Limited, a subsidiary of Nosak Group has concluded plan to commence the exportation of refined ethanol to Ghana as part of its export expansion plans. This came to bare after securing the certificate of registration from the Food and Drugs Authority of the Republic of Ghana in Accra.

Making the announcement, the Managing Director, Nosak Distilleries Limited, Osaro Omogiade expressed excitement after receiving the certificate of registration of the product from the Food and Drugs Authority of Ghana. “This is yet another milestone in our operations in the sector and we are particularly delighted as we commence export operations to other West African countries beginning with Ghana, our sister country”, he said.

Omogiade explained that, “Nosak Distilleries Limited is the leading ethanol manufacturer in Nigeria producing 500,000 litres per day and over 180 million litres per annum. We own and operate three modern distilleries for manufacturing various industrial and consumer chemicals, particularly ethanol. The capacity of our plant contributes over 50 percent of the local demand for ethanol and other industrial chemicals.”

“This export operation will see products moved from the Lagos plant to our warehouse registered as Nosak Distilleries Ghana Limited in Tema. This expansion is also an opportunity to create jobs for our people in the sub region of West Africa”, Omogiade added.

He continued that Nosak Distilleries is in talks with Edo state government to acquire over 12,000 hectares of land to cultivate and explore the conversion of cassava to ethanol. “This is part of our desire to source raw materials locally for the refinery to meet the rising demands of the region.”

Nosak Distilleries Limited produces food grade ethanol from the crude derived from agricultural sources such as sugar cane molasses, corn, cassava and grains. Nosak Distilleries Limited is the leading manufacturer of ethanol in Nigeria and Sub Saharan Africa.