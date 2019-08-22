Borno Creates Ministry of Science and Technology

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara, has said the state was ready to embrace science and technology in order to reposition for greatness.

In order to achieve this, the governor yesterday announced the creation of a new ministry, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MSTI), which is aimed at enhancing the socioeconomic developmental processes of the state.

Umara, who made the announcement at the swearing-in of 22 commissioners, said the new ministry would position the state to make the use and develop technology.

He said the ministry would allow for the implementation through appropriate technological inputs into productive activities of various sectors of economy.

The governor said the new ministry would be saddled with the utilisation of modern technology in the effective management of government activities.

He added that the activities of the new ministry would include revenue generation and electronic information dissemination to various government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to Umara, “This new Ministry is to establish and maintain mechanism for empowering youths in skills acquisition, entrepreneurial development, and vocational/technical training.”

The governor also revealed that the ministry is also to “promote and harness science and technology research for socioeconomic development, job and wealth creation.”

He, therefore, directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Usman Shuwa, to re-adjust the mandates of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Education to facilitate the takeoff of Science and Technology Ministry.

He said: “I have also directed the transfer of the mandate of Youth Empowerment from the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation to that of Sports.”

The governor said the Ministry of Land and Survey would be transformed into an efficient and scientific outfit using the Geographical Information Systems (GIS) under the office of the governor.

He, however, said the task of building Borno State is the collective responsibilities of the commissioners, by putting their heads together for effective discharge of their respective duties.

Umara told the new commissioners that “we must emphasise complimentary of functions and responsibilities.

“There is the need for the cooperation, understanding and commitment of every one of you, so that collectively, we can deliver our promises to improve the living conditions of our people.”

On budgetary implementation, the governor said: “Any request for funds must be supported by budgetary provision in line with due process, and for the avoidance of virement to ensure budget discipline.

“You are to operate an open-door policy with free flow of information in accordance with laid down rules and regulations.”