Anambra’ll Soon Overtake Lagos as Top Investment Destination, Obiano Boasts

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has said only Lagos stood ahead of the state in terms of investment drive and opportunity to net big investors from outside the country to Nigeria.

Obiano, who spoke during the opening ceremony of the sales outlet of a soon-to-be developed estate in the state, Awka Millennium City (AMC), said the state has been positioned as one of the top states in the country.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Obiano, in his address, said: “We are happy to say that things have moved quickly since after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in June, between M-P Infrastructure and the Anambra State Government.”

“This shows that M-P Infrastructure people are prepared for business. I encourage you to continue and I look forward to the ground-breaking ceremony for this tastily estate, in the next four months, whose kind can only be found in Abuja, Lagos, London and America.

“This administration is business-friendly, and we have been calling on sons and daughter of Anambra from all over the world to bring a part of their investment home.

“We are building a world-class state, and our people are speedily heeding our calls and bringing home their investments. With this speed, we are sure that no state in Nigeria can compete with Anambra in terms of attracting investments from outside.

“Our major competitor now is Lagos State, and we are sure that at this pace, we are going to take major investment opportunities from Lagos very soon,” the governor said.

Obiano added that with security in the state, and massive investments, Anambra sons and daughters from all over the world have no reason to remain outside as good infrastructure from residential areas to amenities and business-friendly environment have been made possible.

Earlier, Group CEO, M-P Infrastructure Ltd, Dr. Clem Nwogbo, stated that his company was poised to give Anambra an exquisite residential area for top class citizens, promising that the yet-to-be developed city would habour all top amenities found in top cities of the world.

“In developing the master plan for AMC, we have had to engage some of the best consultants in the world, to ensure we have the best infrastructure designed, using best in-breed specialist in road and drainage, power, water, sewage, environmental, access control and security solutions design.

“In the next four months, we hope to have completed the access road into the Awka Millennium Estate, fence wall, monument gate and have a fully operational concrete fabrication yard.

“Your Excellency, we did promise you at the conception of this project that we will move fast on this project and today’s opening of the sales and marketing suite and handover of some of the key assets for delivering Awka Millennium City is part of that commitment,” he said.