Sanwo-Olu Tasks Commissioners, Advisers on Accelerated Development

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday told newly sworn-in members of his cabinet that the rapid growth and development of Lagos is the primary goal of the government and that they should be prepared to hit the ground running.

The governor, who made this clear during the swearing-in of his commissioners and special advisers, said “we must accelerate the trajectory of growth and development of Lagos State as we can’t afford to disappoint Lagosians.”

Sanwo-Olu at the ceremony held at Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa in Ikeja, announced a 35-man Executive Council members, comprising of 22 commissioners and 13 special advisers with their portfolios.

In his speech, Sanwo-Olu, told them: “Today, you are inducted into a singular administration, unique in its diversity – both of heritage and of creed – made up of technical and politically skilled men and women who understand the challenges of our state, grasp the grand vision of this new administration, and are sensitive to the yearnings of our people, the citizens of Lagos State whom we must ultimately serve to realise its vision for a greater Lagos.” “In this administration, our task must be to accelerate the trajectory of growth and development of Lagos State embarked upon by the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and built upon by successive administrations.

He maintained that the foundation of his administration shall rest on six pillars of development, encapsulated in the acronym “T.H.E.M.E.S.” where T is standing for Traffic Management and Transportation; H for Health and Environment; E for Education and Technology; M for Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; E for Entertainment and Tourism; and lastly S for Security and Governance.

The list of commissioners and portfolios as announced by the governor are Mr. Tunji Bello (Water Resources and Environment); Mr. Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy); Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo (Finance); Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Education); Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health); Dr. Idris Salako (Physical Planning and Urban Development); and Mrs. Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).

Others include: Mr. Lere Odusote (Energy and Natural Resources); Dr. Frederic Oladeinde (Transportation); Gbolahan Lawal (Agriculture); Moruf Akinderu Fatai (Housing); Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice); Hakeem Fahm (Science and Technology); Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle (Establishment, Training and Pension); Engr. Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure); Segun Dawodu (Youth and Social Development); Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (Home Affairs); Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke (Local Government and Community Affairs); Mrs. Lola Akande (Commerce and Industry); Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu (Tourism Arts and Culture); Mr. Sam Egube (Economic Planning and Budget); and Dr. Wale Ahmed (Special Duties and Inter-Governmental

Relations).

The new Special Advisers and their portfolios include: Ms. Ruth Bisola Olusanya (Agriculture); Princess Aderemi Adebowale (Office of Civic Engagement); Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo (Office of Civic Engagement); Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka (Housing); Joe Igbokwe (newly created Drainage and Water Resources); Mr. Tubosun Alake (newly created Technology and Innovation); Architect Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi (Urban Development); Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi (Central Business Districts); Mr. Bonu Solomon Saanu (Arts and Culture); Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka (Transportation); Oladele Ajayi (Commerce and Industry); Tokunbo Wahab (Education); Mrs. Solape Hammond (newly created Sustainable Development Goals and Lagos Global).

Personalities who graced the occasion include: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, represented by Chief Whip of the House, Rotimi Abiru; Head of Service, Hakeem Muri -Okunola; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba; and members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) led by its Chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

Others are: Executive members of All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos chapter, led by its Chairman, Tunde Balogun, Body of Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Chairmen, traditional rulers and chiefs, party faithful, family members and well-wishers, among others.

Meanwhile, Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba as the Chief Judge of the state.

Justice Alogba until his confirmation was the acting Chief Judge of the state.

This confirmation was the only business of the day.