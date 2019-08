The Presidential Election Petition on Wednesday reserved judgement in the petition challenging the election of Muhammadu Buhari as president.

NAN reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the PDP, are challenging the election of President Buhari.

Buhari was declared the winner of the Feb. 23 presidential election, with over 15 million votes as against Atiku’s 11, 262,978 votes. (NAN)